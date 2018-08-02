Man accused of killing endangered whooping crane

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a 52-year-old man is accused of killing an endangered whooping crane.

A news release Thursday says Gilvin Aucoin of Ville Platte admitted July 26 that he'd shot the bird a day earlier while working near a crawfish pond in northeast Evangeline Parish.

He was cited with violating the Endangered Species Act, which carries up to a year in jail and a $50,000 fine.

The male bird was among the first 10 of 125 whooping cranes released in Louisiana since 2011.

Biologist Sara Zimorski says the flock numbers 65, including four chicks hatched this year. The fifth chick won't be counted as part of the flock until it's flying.

Aucoin could not be reached for comment. Directory assistance did not have his number.