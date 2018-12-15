https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Man-27-killed-in-head-on-crash-on-rural-New-13468785.php
Man, 27, killed in head-on crash on rural New York road
COLUMBUS, N.Y. (AP) — State police say one driver was killed and another was severely injured in a head-on crash on a rural, two-lane road in upstate New York.
Investigators say it's not clear why the 27-year-old man veered into oncoming traffic around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Columbus.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 46-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital with severe injuries. She is expected to survive.
A 26-year-old woman who was riding with the 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash closed County Road 25 for about six hours. Columbus is located about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of Cooperstown.
