Man, 23, shot and killed at illegal LA area house party

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument at a Los Angeles area house party led to gunfire, authorities said.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports of gunshots at the home in Arcadia, police said.

The victim, who had been shot multiple times in the torso, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His name wasn't immediately released.

“It looked like some type of argument led to a shooting,” said police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings at house parties in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

One person was killed and another injured last week when shots were fired at a party house in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood.

Earlier this month, a woman was killed and four people were injured during a shooting at another party in Beverly Crest.

And five people were taken to a hospital following a shooting at a large party in a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area.

With bars and nightclubs closed during the coronavirus pandemic, police say some people are turning to house parties despite health orders banning large gatherings.

Officials have stepped-up enforcement efforts to restrict the parties.