Malta backs off ban on unvaccinated visitors after EU balks

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta has backed off a new rule that would have allowed only people with proof of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country after the European Commission raised concerns that it might impede the right to free movement within the 27-nation bloc.
In a revised regulation issued late Tuesday, the Maltese government said people arriving without a recognized vaccination certificate would have to quarantine upon arrival in the Mediterranean island nation. Currently, Malta only recognizes vaccination certificates from Malta, the EU, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.