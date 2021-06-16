Making hot sauce and working to save wetlands JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 1:53 a.m.
AVERY ISLAND, La. (AP) — As storms grow more violent and Louisiana loses more of its coast, the family that makes Tabasco Sauce is fighting erosion in the marshland that buffers its factory from hurricanes and floods.
Overall, the effort is probably a standoff, says CEO and president Harold “Took” Osborn, great-great-grandson of the McIlhenny Co.’s founder. But in a state that has lost 2,000 square miles (5,200 square kilometers) of its coast since 1932, holding your ground is a victory.
JANET McCONNAUGHEY