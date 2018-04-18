Makes case to ‘find common ground’ for pavilion

To the Editor:

The sale of the Harry O. Erickson Pavilion in New Preston reveals the best and the worst of Washington.

The democracy that birthed this nation is seen at the microlevel in both the meetings and the media that illuminate the different points of view.

But the tone of the current media has been adopted and animates the town discussions of next steps for the New Preston Pavilion.

Ironically, there is clear consensus on what needs to be done — save the Erickson Pavilion and return it to its original 1896 glory. The issue is how to do it.

Shouting and finger pointing pervades the “how” exchanges. Democracy urges open exchange but applauds finding common ground.

Restoration of the Erickson Pavilion will require a major investment…half to three quarters of a million dollars has been estimated. Combining the resources of the bidding parties would assure the resources needed.

Individually, it is a stretch, some might even say unlikely. Hence the pursuit of common ground.

Is there such a thing as commercial-community space? Is Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford an example?

Funded by a community-oriented investor, open to public events but funded with rented space and membership co-working facilities, Erickson common ground can be visualized.

The current New Preston Pavilion community conversation argues for either commercial or community but not both. If the tone of conversation is moderated, can common ground be explored, perhaps even defined? It’s worth a try.

Dan Sherr

Washington, CT