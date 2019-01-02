Makery one of 18 honored by CERC

CERC's annual CelebrateCT! event was recently held at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Hartford, where over 200 guests attended including municipal and state economic development professionals, government officials, and corporate business leaders.

“These awards acknowledge key people, programs and projects that are stimulating new jobs and investment in our economy,” said CERC President & CEO Robert Santy.

“They are well earned and well-deserved, and CERC is proud to recognize the 2018 honorees and their noteworthy accomplishments that are having a positive impact on Connecticut’s business environment,” he said.

Honorees were selected by economic development officials in each of nine regions across Connecticut for their contribution to the state's economy — such as consistent or growing employment levels, playing a critical role in changing the character of its community of civic engagement, strong public/private collaboration to encourage new investment, or leadership resulting in growth or improvements.

“It's an incredible honor to be recognized by CERC for our contribution to the local economy,” said Tony Vengrove, founder of Makery Coworking. “Our mission is purely community based. We want to to provide a home for innovators and startups who need a creative and collaborative work environment to help grow their businesses and create jobs.”

Since opening its doors in February 2017, Makery Coworking has garnered recognition as “Best Space” at the 2018 Connecticut Entrepreneur Awards and received the coveted “Business Supports the Arts Award” from the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut.