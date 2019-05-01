Major California utilities spent $1.3 million on lobbying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's three major utilities have spent at least $1.3 million to lobby state government so far this year.

Lobbying reports filed Monday show spending by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and the parent companies of Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric between Jan. 1 and March 31.

It comes as utilities and lawmakers grapple with deadlier and more destructive wildfire seasons. PG&E has filed for bankruptcy saying it can't afford potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability from wildfires sparked by its equipment.

The filings show Edison spent about $679,000 and Sempra just less than $400,000. PG&E has spent about $277,000.

They spent that money paying lobbyists to advance their interests before lawmakers, state agencies and the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utilities.