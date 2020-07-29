Maine woman sentenced to 38 years for killing elderly woman

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who killed an elderly woman who hired her to shovel snow was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Wednesday.

Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of 83-year-old Helen Carver, who was found unresponsive in her Owls Head home in February 2019.

The two women knew each other because Richards had been hired to shovel Carver’s driveway and walkway during the winter.

Carver’s sons said their mother suspected that Richards had stolen a debit or a credit card from her. They said Carver reported the alleged theft to police before her death.

Carver was found dead by one of her sons on the day before police were to interview her about the theft.