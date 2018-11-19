Maine unemployment rate rose slightly in October

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Unemployment ticked up slightly in the state of Maine in October.

The Maine Department of Labor says the unemployment rate rose from 3.3 percent in September to 3.4 percent last month. But it's still historically low.

The State Labor Department says it was the 35th consecutive month that unemployment was below 4 percent; that's the longest such streak on record.

State labor economist Glenn Mills tells Maine Public that the low unemployment has contributed to the fastest wage growth that the state has seen in nearly two decades. That's good news for workers, but some employers are having difficulty filling jobs.

Mills says number of people in Maine either working or looking for work has bounced back from the recession.