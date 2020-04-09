Maine unemployment claims continue to grow

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of Mainers filing for unemployment continues to grow as businesses furlough workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment claims were approximately 30,900 in the week ending April 4, the Maine Department of Labor said Thursday. That compares with about 800 claims in the same period last year.

The Maine Department of Labor reports this is the highest weekly total for the third week in a row.

Commissioner Laura Fortman said her staff is trying to keep pace with the sudden increase.

“The over 76,000 initial claims filed over the past three weeks are a significant increase from 2019, when there were approximately 35,000 initial claims filed over the course of the entire year,” she said.

Last week, more than $10 million s in benefits were distributed to laid off workers in Maine.