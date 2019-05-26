Maine to plan to become net energy exporter

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is on track to come up with a plan to become a net exporter of energy by 2030.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills recently signed the bill into law as part of efforts to promote renewable energy.

Democratic Rep. Brian Hubbell has said renewable energy such as hydropower, wind and biomass already make up 36 percent of Maine's total energy usage.

Federal data shows imported carbon fuels produce 90 of the 120 terawatt-hours of energy that Maine consumes each year.

The legislation directs the Governor's Energy Office to analyze how the state can become a net exporter of energy by 2030.

The state could do that by developing and expanding its energy generating capacity, energy conservation and energy efficiency efforts at a level to offset Maine's domestic energy consumption.