Maine to get more than $23M for clean water projects

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's two U.S. senators say the state is receiving more than $23 million from the federal government for projects that help provide clean water.

The money is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money will be used to improve drinking water and water infrastructure throughout the state.

Collins and King say the money will help the Maine Department of Environmental Protection work to preserve marine environments. The state agency and Maine Department of Health and Human Services are charged with overseeing the engineering and construction aspects of Clean Water and Drinking Water programs.

The programs help pay for projects such as replacing water storage tanks.