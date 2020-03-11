Maine tightens "Dig Safe" laws in wake of Farmington blast

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill designed to make digging in Maine more safe in the wake of a fatal explosion has passed the state's Legislature.

The Maine Legislature approved Democratic Rep. Seth Berry's proposal to include liquefied propane gas lines in the state's “Dig Safe” laws on Tuesday. The new law stems from an explosion last year at the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington. The blast killed a firefighter and injured six others and a building supervisor.

Danielle Bell Flannery, whose father, Fire Capt. Michael Bell, died in the explosion, testified in favor of the bill. Flannery testified that the installation of a safety post near the building severed an underground propane line, the Sun Journal reported.

The “Dig Safe” laws prohibit digging around some kinds of underground utility lines. Berry, of Bowdoinham, said the law change is about “making Mainers safer and potentially preventing another tragedy like Farmington.”