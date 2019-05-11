Maine sustains governor's veto of ethanol blended gas bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Democrats have sustained the Democratic governor's first veto of a bill to ban the sale of ethanol-blended gas.

The Republican-sponsored bill initially sailed through the Legislature last month.

But the House sustained Gov. Janet Mills' veto Thursday. The governor argued such gas isn't sold in Maine, and that there's not enough evidence that ethanol-blended gas harms public health.

The bill would have banned the sale of gasoline containing more than 10 percent ethanol.

House Republicans blamed the influence of the corn-ethanol lobby for pushing Democrats to uphold the veto.