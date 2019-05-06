Maine sports betting legislation faces further study

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers say they need more time to decide on a push to allow sports betting in Maine in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs committee on Monday voted to table one such bill as it continues its work. The committee moved to kill other related bills.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last year that cleared the way for any states to legalize sports betting if desired. Eight currently take wagers and many more are considering it.

New Jersey and Delaware are the only states where newly legalized sports betting met tax revenue projections.

Lawmakers have proposed allowing tribes to conduct sports wagering, or restricting such betting to only in-person bets on sports events.