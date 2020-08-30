Maine salmon farm on dry land faces final planning vote

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The Board of Environmental Protection has issued draft permits for a company that wants to raise Atlantic salmon on land in huge tanks in Belfast, and the project faces a key final planning vote.

Nordic Aquafarms Inc. has been met with opposition every step along the way since the $500 million project was proposed more than 2 years ago, the Bangor Daily News reported.

But the BEP concluded that the project by Nordic Aquafarms Inc. meets federal guidelines for pollutant, wastewater discharge and air emissions plans. And the Belfast Planning Board is preparing for a final vote.

Upstream Watch, an environmental nonprofit that’s been critical of Nordic Aquafarms, is critical of the data submitted to regulators.

