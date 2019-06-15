Maine's summer ag fair season gets moo-ving this weekend

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine's summer agricultural fairs are getting underway with the Monmouth Fair taking place this weekend.

The Pine Tree State is home to 25 licensed agricultural fairs this summer, and the Monmouth Fair got the festivities off to a start on June 13. The Kennebec County festival runs through Sunday and includes horse pull events, a pig scramble and ice cream making.

The ag fair season runs until Oct. 6 and hits most of the state.

It includes popular events such as the Bangor State Fair in late July and early August and the Fryeburg Fair in late September and early October. The Common Ground Country Fair, which celebrates rural living and organic growing, is scheduled to take place Sept. 20 to 22.