Maine rep says new GMO labels aren't consumer friendly

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's Democratic congresswoman is pushing back against the federal government's plan to place labels on foods that were produced with genetic engineering.

Rep. Chellie Pingree has often focused on food issues during her time in Congress. She says the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new standard for labeling genetic engineered food is "an insult to consumers."

Genetically engineered food is often called genetically modified or "GMO." The USDA said last week new rules require "food manufacturers, importers, and certain retailers to ensure bioengineered foods are appropriately disclosed."

But Pingree says use of the unfamiliar term "bioengineered" confuse consumers. She says the USDA is essentially launching "a marketing campaign aimed at putting a positive spin on GMO food."

The scientific consensus on genetically engineered food is it's safe to eat.