Maine rep joins push to save postal service

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's junior U.S. Representative is joining a drive to save the U.S. Postal Service, which he said is vital for the well-being of rural residents.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, has joined with 136 House members to call for U.S. Senate leadership to address the post office's anticipated $22 billion in lost revenue that stems from the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden and the other representatives said in a letter that failure to preserve the postal service would risk “putting the health and safety of older Americans at risk and disenfranchising millions of voters who are unable to vote in person.” The vast majority of the representatives calling for the assistance were Democrats.

The representatives called on Senate leadership to provide $25 billion in aid. That would also put the service in a better position to borrow money from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, they said.

Golden represents Maine's 2nd Congressional District, one of the most rural congressional districts in the eastern United States.