Maine proposes full quarantine to stop destructive moth

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine forestry officials are proposing a full quarantine to stop the spread of a species of moth that is one of the most destructive forest pests in the country.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the quarantine is needed to stop the movement of the gypsy moth. It says the quarantine will "protect Maine's and other state's forest and landscape tree resources" by stopping the moth's movement from any part of the state.

The quarantine rules place limits on the movement of products that could carry the moths, such as logs, bark products and some kinds of trees and shrubs. The moth was accidentally introduced to the U.S. in the 19th century and can defoliate native trees.

The state is taking comments about the proposal until April 26.