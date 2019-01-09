Maine native Amy Allen gets No. 1 hit as a songwriter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine native Amy Allen has her first No. 1 hit as a songwriter.

The Los Angeles songwriter tells the Portland Press Herald she's "through-the-roof excited" that a song she co-wrote, "Without Me" by Halsey, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 pop music chart this week.

Allen grew up in Windham and graduated from Waynflete School in Portland. She attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she took a songwriting class taught by former "American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi. In Boston, she formed a band that got her songs noticed.

The past year was good to Allen.

She co-wrote the "Back to You" by Selena Gomez and "When You're Ready" on Shawn Mendes' self-titled album. The latter album is nominated for a Grammy in the pop vocal album category.