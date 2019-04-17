Maine mulls latest sick leave proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill that would ensure certain employees earn paid time off in Maine is evolving in the Legislature.

A labor committee voted 9-1 Wednesday in support of an amendment shepherded by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millet's bill originally proposed requiring certain employers to allow employees to earn and use at least 40 hours of paid sick leave annually.

The amendment instead allows employees to earn paid leave in general that could be used for illness.

Maine's Chamber of Commerce had said the bill would increase business costs.

The amended bill would prevent municipalities from passing their own paid leave rules.

Supporters say if lawmakers don't act, the matter could go to voters.