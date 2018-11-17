Maine man wounded when girlfriend slips, discharges shotgun

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Game wardens say a Maine hunter was wounded when his girlfriend accidentally discharged her shotgun when she slipped on ice.

Wardens say 25-year-old Joshua Stark was hit by the shotgun blast Saturday morning caused when his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sasha Leslie, slipped and fell in icy conditions caused by a snowstorm the day before. The shooting happened at 7:30 a.m. in Topsham.

Wardens say Stark, who was struck in the hip, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment, and that he's expected to survive the injury.

Wardens say Stark and Leslie, both from Sabattus, were part of a party of four hunters. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.