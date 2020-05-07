Maine man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man from Maine pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to fentanyl and heroin trafficking, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Edson Wilson, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 95 north that was pulled over last year by a trooper for a traffic violation.

Prosecutors said the trooper noticed indicators of drug use and that Wilson and the driver gave conflicting stories about their destination and travel. They consented to a search of the vehicle.

The trooper found a vacuum- sealed package that contained approximately 198 grams of heroin and fentanyl under Wilson’s seat. Wilson was arrested. He later said he had purchased the drugs and intended to sell some.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 2.