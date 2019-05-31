Maine lawmakers split on changing way president gets elected

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House has voted against a proposal to join states pledging to award Electoral College tallies to the national popular vote winner in presidential elections.

The House voted 76-66 Thursday against the proposal that's aimed at sidestepping a constitutional amendment needed to create a national popular vote. Now the proposal goes back to the Senate, which approved the measure, 19-16, two weeks ago.

Popular vote supporters say it's time to replace the Electoral College, for which votes are linked to the size of each state's congressional delegation.

To date, 14 states and the District of Columbia have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Governors in New Mexico, Delaware, and Colorado signed legislation this year, while Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak vetoed a proposal. Oregon is considering legislation.