Maine law to prevent tobacco use, streamline tobacco taxes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new law designed to fund tobacco cessation and make sure tobacco products are taxed at the same rate has taken effect in Maine.

The proposal by Democratic Rep. Joyce McCreight of Harpswell is designed to equalize the tax on tobacco products in line with cigarettes at 43 percent of the wholesale sales price. That standard applies to products such as pipe tobacco, cigars and e-cigarette products.

The law also sets aside more than $7 million for tobacco prevention and cessation programs. Maine House Democrats say in a statement the money will receive a "substantial federal match and will be offset by the tax revenue coming in from the tobacco tax increase."

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on July 2.