Maine hospitals now posting sticker prices for services

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine hospitals are now posting sticker prices for various medical services, though experts warn the costs posted online may not reflect the actual cost.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began requiring hospitals to post prices Jan. 1. The Sun-Journal reports postings must be easy to download and read, and they must include current charges for every service and item provided by the hospital, including medications.

Consumers for Affordable Health Care Executive Director Ann Woloson says patients should make sure to research potential additional costs, and to check if insurance covers parts of the posted cost.

Hospital officials say potential patients can call their hospital's billing department for information on listed procedures and their costs.

