Maine gov vetoes legalization of sports betting in state

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor is closing the books on legalized sports betting in the state for now.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Friday that would have added the state to a growing number that allow gambling on sports events. Mills said she remained “unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic events.”

The state needs to take a closer look at sports betting before jumping headlong into it, Mills said. She said the state needs an approach that slows down illegal gambling activities that are already going on and also protects young gamblers and people who aren't able to absorb losses.

The bill would have allowed casino operators, off-track betting facilities, American Indian tribes and harness race tracks to host sports betting. Lawmakers could potentially override the Mills veto.