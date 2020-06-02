Maine golfers have run of course because of closed border

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The closing of the Canadian border because of the pandemic is giving Maine golfers the run of a golf club that straddles the border.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club’s parking lot and pro shop are in Maine but the 18-hole course and clubhouse are in the province of New Brunswick.

Maine golfers can park and hit the links. But the border crossing that gives access to Canadian golfers is closed. In an odd twist of fate, the Canadian staff is allowed on the grounds.

“I feel extremely bad for our Canadian members,” Larry Gardner, a board member, told the Bangor Daily News. “They’re our friends.”

Sen. Susan Collins, who hails from Aroostook County, has been notified of the situation and Gardner hopes she can intervene.

Aroostook County has had eight cases of the coronavirus with one death, while the entire Canadian province of New Brunswick has had 132 cases with no deaths, officials say.