Maine gets another extension on compliance with Real ID

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine driver's licenses will still be acceptable to board aircraft and access federal facilities until October 2020.

Maine's secretary of state says the Department of Homeland Security has issued Maine another waiver for compliance with the Real ID Act. The current waiver expires on Oct. 10, but Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap requested a renewal in August.

Dunlap's office says the waiver will be valid through Oct. 1, 2019, but the Department of Homeland Security will not be enforcing Real ID until Oct. 1, 2020. That means Maine driver's license will be valid for federal purposes until that date.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles is implementing systems and procedures needed to issue Real ID licenses and identification materials starting on July 1, 2019.