Maine considers banning sale of cats, dogs at pet shops

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could prohibit pet shops from selling dogs and cats under a Democrat's bill.

The Legislature's agriculture, conservation and forestry committee plans a Thursday work session on the bill.

Democratic Sen. Ben Chipman's bill would establish a fine of $500 per violation and pet shots could also face license suspension or revocation.

Chipman said states such as California and Maryland have passed similar bills in hopes of helping cats and dogs in shelters waiting for homes.

Pet supply store owner Heidi Neil said her stores work with shelters to adopt cats and kittens.

The Maine Veterinary Medical Association didn't take a position on the bill but said it's easier to regulate businesses than individual breeders.

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council says only breeders provide puppies to Maine stores.