Maine boy rescued after falling through ice on frozen pond

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who fell through the ice on a frozen pond was rescued by neighbor who pulled him to safety, officials said Monday.

The boy, who sunk to his waist in icy water and was shivering, was taken to a hospital for treatment for mild hypothermia on Monday, but his rescuer did not need medical treatment, Scarborough Fire Capt. Nate Contreras said.

The boy had been playing with friends at the edge of the pond when he ventured onto the ice and broke through, Contreras said. The rescuer was alerted by her son, who saw and heard the commotion on the ice, he said.

Contreras said the episode serves as a reminder that winter is young and the ice is thin.

The Maine Warden Service issued an advisory last week reminding people to check the thickness of any ice before venturing onto the frozen water.