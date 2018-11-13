Maine blueberries, potatoes among crops to receive USDA help

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The federal government is investing more than a half million dollars in Maine to help boost production of crops including state staples like potatoes and blueberries.

Maine Agriculture Commissioner Walter Whitcomb says the state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to help food producers in the state. The program has been used over the years to improve Maine's harvest of everything from hops to honey.

The largest piece of the funding will go to the Maine Potato Board. The board will use $100,000 to tackle the problem of making the state's potato growing system more financially and environmentally stable.

The University of Maine will also receive more than $40,000 to study the impact of factors such as fertilizers on wild blueberry production.