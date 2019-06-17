Maine House opposes change to electoral college

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's House is now opposing a proposal to join states pledging to award Electoral College tallies to the national popular vote winner in presidential elections.

The bill received pushback in a 68-79 vote Monday in the House.

That vote's not enough to join the National Vote Interstate Compact. The agreement would only kick in when enough states join to reach 270 electoral votes.

Some Democrats in Maine's House have flipped back and forth on supporting the bill.

Now, Maine's bill could die or face action in the Senate, which has favored it.

To date, over a dozen states representing roughly 200 votes have joined the compact.

Critics say big cities would wield all the power. Supporters say candidates would still need suburban and rural voters' support.