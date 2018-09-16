https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Maine-House-asks-court-whether-tribe-could-run-13233639.php
Maine House asks court whether tribe could run casino
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top court could weigh in on whether a tribe could run a casino on tribal land without state permission.
The House last month approved Rep. Henry Bear's order asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to consider whether a U.S. Supreme Court decision would allow the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to conduct gambling on tribal trust land.
Bear says a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision lifted restrictions on tribal casinos. A 1988 federal law allows states to set rules for gambling.
Efforts to allow tribal casinos in Maine have long failed. A bill to allow Maine's gambling board to issue licenses to federally recognized tribes died this spring.
Spokespeople for Maine's top court didn't respond to a request for comment.
View Comments