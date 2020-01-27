Maine CDC warns of potential hepatitis exposure at market

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that consumers might have been exposed to a form of hepatitis at a market in the central part of the state.

The agency and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said they have identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection in a food service worker in Waterville. The worker prepared food while infectious from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the agencies said.

Patrons of Joseph's Market in Waterville could be at risk of infection from hepatitis A, the agencies said. The agencies said patrons should look for symptoms and contact a health care provider to be tested if they show signs of infection.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can range from mild to severe. Most adults experience symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain and jaundice. The infection can be prevented with a vaccine.