Maine CDC urges flu shots as cases rise above 1,000 in state

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging state residents to get vaccinated against influenza as cases of the disease are rising across the state.

The agency says this year's flu season has seen 1,114 positive influenza test results and 88 hospitalizations. Maine CDC Director Bruce Bates says influenza season peaks between December and March, and it's critical for residents to take precautions.

The Maine CDC says residents should also be vigilant about washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough and staying home when they are sick. Bates says as long as influenza viruses are spreading, "vaccination should continue throughout the season."

The 2017-18 flu season was especially bad. There were some 79,000 deaths, and close to a million hospitalizations.