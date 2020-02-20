Sherman Library will open an exhibit, “Magnificent Birds,” with a reception Feb. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show, which will feature photographs by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li, will include an artist talk March 14 at 1 p.m. The show will run through April 1. Above is “Tender Kiss” by Lu Li.
