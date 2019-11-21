Magic show slated at library

The Roxbury Conservation Commission and Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will co-present a magic show for all ages featuring Cyril the Sorcerer Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Through shows on recycling, water conservation and creating a culture of sustainability, Cyril shares the message of sustainability in ways which enchant, entertain and educate.

Cyril the Sorcerer is the alter ego of environmental professional, magician and presenter CJ May.

May is a member of the McBride Magic & Mystery School, attending classes online, at the school in Las Vegas and even teaching a few of his own on environmental issues during Mystery School Monday webcasts.

The program will be held at the library on South Street.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.