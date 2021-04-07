Madrid riot police keep protesters away from far-right rally April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 4:19 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police used batons on Wednesday to prevent protesters from clashing with supporters of the far-right Vox party, which chose to hold a campaign rally in a traditional left-wing Madrid district.
Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd gathered to protest the party rally in the working-class Vallecas neighborhood.