Madison County officials searching for reported plane crash

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Montana are searching for a small airplane Thursday after a passenger called and reported it had crashed, officials said.

A twin-engine airplane with three passengers is “presumed to have crashed under unknown circumstances,” in mountainous terrain Thursday morning, Allen Kenitzer, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The three were traveling from Helena to Jackson, Wyoming.

Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner says the plane apparently went down in the Madison Range between Ennis Lake and Big Sky. However, Fortner said he's not sure if the plane is in Madison County.

A crew in a medical helicopter checked the coordinates of where the call came from, but were unable to find the plane, Fortner said.

Other aircraft joined the search early Thursday afternoon.