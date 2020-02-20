Madagascar wildlife to be discussed

Sherman Library will present a program, “Madagascar: Mysterious Island with Amazing Wildlife,” Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Bird expert Angela Dimmitt will be the guest speaker at the Sherman Center library.

Madagascar’s flora and fauna are so different from anywhere else on Earth that is it often referred to as the eighth continent.

It is believed that Madagascar split from India 88 million years ago, allowing native plants and animals to evolve in isolation.

Consequently, Madagascar is an ecological wonder with over 90 percent of its wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.

Birds, animals, insects, reptiles, plants, most are endemic and unique to the island.

Dimmitt has been birding most of her life and is a serious gardener.

She recently expanded into exotic travel, exploring new places looking for birds.

She is a board member of the Connecticut Ornithological Society and Litchfield Hills Audubon Society; the president of the Western Connecticut Bird Club and a noted birder who leads walks for Naromi Land Trust, Great Hollow Nature Preserve and Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.