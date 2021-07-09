France to pull more than 2,000 troops from Africa's Sahel ANGELA CHARLTON and CARLEY PETESCH July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 10:57 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region by early next year and pivot its military presence to specialized regional forces instead, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.
Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing that it’s no longer adapted to the needs in the area. The French Barkhane force, operating in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, had also met opposition from some Africans.
