MacKinnon to lead ‘Pollinator-Perfect Gardens’
Sherman Library will offer a free remote program, “Pollinator-Perfect Gardens,” via Zoom June 25 at 6 p.m. during National Pollinator Week.
Michelle MacKinnon, a garden consultant, Advanced Master Gardener, garden writer and speaker, will share tips for picking the right plants and using planting methods that result in pollinator-perfect gardens.
The program
For more information and registration, email ablake@biblio.org.
