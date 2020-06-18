MacKinnon to lead ‘Pollinator-Perfect Gardens’

Sherman Library will offer a free remote program, “Pollinator-Perfect Gardens,” via Zoom June 25 at 6 p.m. during National Pollinator Week.

Michelle MacKinnon, a garden consultant, Advanced Master Gardener, garden writer and speaker, will share tips for picking the right plants and using planting methods that result in pollinator-perfect gardens.

The program

For more information and registration, email ablake@biblio.org.