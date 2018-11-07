https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MO-Prop-C-LegalMedMarij-Cnty-13367369.php
MO-Prop-C-LegalMedMarij-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the voting on the Proposition C - Legalize Medical Marijuana.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Adair
|11
|11
|3,257
|5,191
|Andrew
|20
|20
|2,664
|4,789
|Atchison
|6
|6
|844
|1,329
|Audrain
|16
|16
|3,199
|5,293
|Barry
|17
|17
|4,195
|7,846
|Barton
|9
|9
|1,581
|3,326
|Bates
|16
|16
|2,485
|4,056
|Benton
|8
|8
|3,186
|5,004
|Bollingr
|9
|9
|1,528
|3,145
|Boone
|71
|71
|31,592
|40,907
|Buchanan
|26
|26
|11,777
|17,924
|Butler
|26
|26
|5,425
|7,991
|Caldwell
|11
|11
|1,390
|2,331
|Callaway
|25
|25
|6,849
|9,911
|Camden
|19
|19
|8,074
|11,526
|CapeGirard
|35
|35
|12,271
|19,368
|Carroll
|13
|13
|1,245
|2,387
|Carter
|7
|7
|841
|1,384
|Cass
|41
|41
|18,431
|24,590
|Cedar
|10
|10
|1,913
|3,438
|Chariton
|13
|13
|1,062
|2,196
|Christian
|27
|27
|13,084
|22,676
|Clark
|7
|7
|1,088
|1,506
|Clay
|80
|80
|42,542
|52,970
|Clinton
|7
|7
|3,222
|5,248
|Cole
|29
|29
|12,485
|20,212
|Cooper
|12
|12
|2,706
|4,150
|Crawford
|8
|8
|3,186
|5,099
|Dade
|9
|9
|1,116
|2,184
|Dallas
|13
|13
|2,289
|4,031
|Daviess
|7
|7
|1,007
|1,916
|DeKalb
|9
|9
|1,353
|2,357
|Dent
|9
|9
|1,957
|3,913
|Douglas
|14
|14
|1,830
|3,583
|Dunklin
|21
|21
|3,478
|4,169
|Franklin
|52
|52
|16,554
|25,507
|Gasconad
|18
|18
|2,148
|4,010
|Gentry
|11
|11
|837
|1,658
|Greene
|113
|113
|45,937
|67,606
|Grundy
|10
|10
|1,203
|2,318
|Harrison
|7
|7
|1,098
|1,681
|Henry
|10
|10
|3,257
|5,217
|Hickory
|11
|11
|1,504
|2,522
|Holt
|5
|5
|609
|1,281
|Howard
|8
|8
|1,622
|2,473
|Howell
|21
|21
|5,376
|8,855
|Iron
|10
|10
|1,236
|2,238
|Jackson
|333
|333
|119,578
|136,262
|Jasper
|47
|47
|15,410
|24,316
|Jeffersn
|54
|54
|38,826
|50,006
|Johnson
|11
|11
|7,146
|9,796
|Knox
|7
|7
|514
|995
|LaClede
|15
|15
|4,496
|8,829
|Lafayett
|16
|16
|4,974
|8,139
|Lawrence
|20
|20
|4,760
|8,994
|Lewis
|7
|7
|1,521
|1,887
|Lincoln
|19
|19
|9,123
|11,999
|Linn
|14
|14
|1,496
|3,047
|Livngstn
|11
|11
|1,824
|3,188
|McDonald
|13
|13
|2,807
|3,532
|Macon
|13
|13
|2,227
|4,192
|Madison
|7
|7
|1,482
|2,860
|Maries
|10
|10
|1,239
|2,569
|Marion
|18
|18
|4,413
|6,088
|Mercer
|5
|5
|481
|849
|Miller
|13
|13
|3,497
|6,119
|Misisipi
|9
|9
|1,719
|1,946
|Moniteau
|11
|11
|1,965
|3,797
|Monroe
|9
|9
|1,343
|2,242
|Mntgmery
|10
|10
|1,699
|2,857
|Morgan
|11
|11
|3,112
|4,592
|NewMdrid
|19
|19
|2,476
|3,020
|Newton
|24
|24
|8,257
|13,828
|Nodaway
|18
|18
|2,560
|4,890
|Oregon
|15
|15
|1,545
|2,107
|Osage
|17
|17
|1,706
|4,081
|Ozark
|11
|11
|1,598
|2,330
|Pemiscot
|27
|27
|2,208
|2,020
|Perry
|20
|20
|2,601
|4,383
|Pettis
|31
|31
|5,530
|9,319
|Phelps
|20
|20
|6,005
|9,063
|Pike
|14
|14
|2,366
|3,742
|Platte
|28
|28
|20,108
|23,617
|Polk
|22
|22
|4,185
|7,294
|Pulaski
|9
|9
|4,408
|6,241
|Putnam
|9
|9
|637
|1,193
|Ralls
|8
|8
|1,698
|2,514
|Randolph
|15
|15
|3,463
|5,295
|Ray
|14
|14
|3,603
|5,682
|Reynolds
|14
|14
|848
|1,599
|Ripley
|8
|8
|1,770
|2,545
|St. Charl
|122
|117
|66,723
|81,634
|St. Clair
|10
|10
|1,522
|2,507
|StFrncoi
|22
|22
|8,458
|12,934
|StL
|657
|586
|194,603
|196,256
|StLCity
|222
|222
|58,684
|52,887
|SteGnviv
|13
|13
|2,895
|4,330
|Saline
|14
|14
|3,062
|4,548
|Schuyler
|5
|5
|536
|1,007
|Scotland
|8
|8
|496
|1,060
|Scott
|20
|20
|5,747
|8,223
|Shannon
|8
|8
|1,166
|1,945
|Shelby
|7
|7
|887
|1,732
|Stoddard
|21
|21
|4,027
|6,538
|Stone
|22
|22
|5,808
|8,732
|Sullivan
|14
|14
|658
|1,258
|Taney
|22
|22
|7,955
|12,111
|Texas
|11
|11
|3,164
|5,995
|Vernon
|17
|17
|2,595
|4,428
|Warren
|24
|24
|5,675
|7,980
|Washngtn
|14
|14
|2,894
|4,254
|Wayne
|9
|9
|1,666
|2,881
|Webster
|13
|13
|5,096
|9,222
|Worth
|8
|8
|285
|626
|Wright
|10
|10
|2,175
|4,472
|Totals
|3,256
|3,180
|996,534
|1,304,736
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:43
