MO-Prop-C-LegalMedMarij-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the voting on the Proposition C - Legalize Medical Marijuana.

TP PR Yes No Adair 11 11 3,257 5,191 Andrew 20 20 2,664 4,789 Atchison 6 6 844 1,329 Audrain 16 16 3,199 5,293 Barry 17 17 4,195 7,846 Barton 9 9 1,581 3,326 Bates 16 16 2,485 4,056 Benton 8 8 3,186 5,004 Bollingr 9 9 1,528 3,145 Boone 71 71 31,592 40,907 Buchanan 26 26 11,777 17,924 Butler 26 26 5,425 7,991 Caldwell 11 11 1,390 2,331 Callaway 25 25 6,849 9,911 Camden 19 19 8,074 11,526 CapeGirard 35 35 12,271 19,368 Carroll 13 13 1,245 2,387 Carter 7 7 841 1,384 Cass 41 41 18,431 24,590 Cedar 10 10 1,913 3,438 Chariton 13 13 1,062 2,196 Christian 27 27 13,084 22,676 Clark 7 7 1,088 1,506 Clay 80 80 42,542 52,970 Clinton 7 7 3,222 5,248 Cole 29 29 12,485 20,212 Cooper 12 12 2,706 4,150 Crawford 8 8 3,186 5,099 Dade 9 9 1,116 2,184 Dallas 13 13 2,289 4,031 Daviess 7 7 1,007 1,916 DeKalb 9 9 1,353 2,357 Dent 9 9 1,957 3,913 Douglas 14 14 1,830 3,583 Dunklin 21 21 3,478 4,169 Franklin 52 52 16,554 25,507 Gasconad 18 18 2,148 4,010 Gentry 11 11 837 1,658 Greene 113 113 45,937 67,606 Grundy 10 10 1,203 2,318 Harrison 7 7 1,098 1,681 Henry 10 10 3,257 5,217 Hickory 11 11 1,504 2,522 Holt 5 5 609 1,281 Howard 8 8 1,622 2,473 Howell 21 21 5,376 8,855 Iron 10 10 1,236 2,238 Jackson 333 333 119,578 136,262 Jasper 47 47 15,410 24,316 Jeffersn 54 54 38,826 50,006 Johnson 11 11 7,146 9,796 Knox 7 7 514 995 LaClede 15 15 4,496 8,829 Lafayett 16 16 4,974 8,139 Lawrence 20 20 4,760 8,994 Lewis 7 7 1,521 1,887 Lincoln 19 19 9,123 11,999 Linn 14 14 1,496 3,047 Livngstn 11 11 1,824 3,188 McDonald 13 13 2,807 3,532 Macon 13 13 2,227 4,192 Madison 7 7 1,482 2,860 Maries 10 10 1,239 2,569 Marion 18 18 4,413 6,088 Mercer 5 5 481 849 Miller 13 13 3,497 6,119 Misisipi 9 9 1,719 1,946 Moniteau 11 11 1,965 3,797 Monroe 9 9 1,343 2,242 Mntgmery 10 10 1,699 2,857 Morgan 11 11 3,112 4,592 NewMdrid 19 19 2,476 3,020 Newton 24 24 8,257 13,828 Nodaway 18 18 2,560 4,890 Oregon 15 15 1,545 2,107 Osage 17 17 1,706 4,081 Ozark 11 11 1,598 2,330 Pemiscot 27 27 2,208 2,020 Perry 20 20 2,601 4,383 Pettis 31 31 5,530 9,319 Phelps 20 20 6,005 9,063 Pike 14 14 2,366 3,742 Platte 28 28 20,108 23,617 Polk 22 22 4,185 7,294 Pulaski 9 9 4,408 6,241 Putnam 9 9 637 1,193 Ralls 8 8 1,698 2,514 Randolph 15 15 3,463 5,295 Ray 14 14 3,603 5,682 Reynolds 14 14 848 1,599 Ripley 8 8 1,770 2,545 St. Charl 122 117 66,723 81,634 St. Clair 10 10 1,522 2,507 StFrncoi 22 22 8,458 12,934 StL 657 586 194,603 196,256 StLCity 222 222 58,684 52,887 SteGnviv 13 13 2,895 4,330 Saline 14 14 3,062 4,548 Schuyler 5 5 536 1,007 Scotland 8 8 496 1,060 Scott 20 20 5,747 8,223 Shannon 8 8 1,166 1,945 Shelby 7 7 887 1,732 Stoddard 21 21 4,027 6,538 Stone 22 22 5,808 8,732 Sullivan 14 14 658 1,258 Taney 22 22 7,955 12,111 Texas 11 11 3,164 5,995 Vernon 17 17 2,595 4,428 Warren 24 24 5,675 7,980 Washngtn 14 14 2,894 4,254 Wayne 9 9 1,666 2,881 Webster 13 13 5,096 9,222 Worth 8 8 285 626 Wright 10 10 2,175 4,472 Totals 3,256 3,180 996,534 1,304,736

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:43