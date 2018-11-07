https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MO-House-8-Cnty-13367210.php
MO-House-8-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the race for U.S. House District 8.
|TP
|PR
|Smith
|Ellis
|Shell
|Bollingr
|9
|9
|3,965
|764
|59
|Butler
|26
|26
|11,060
|2,616
|210
|CapeGirard
|35
|35
|23,653
|8,018
|503
|Carter
|7
|7
|1,870
|401
|29
|Crawford
|8
|8
|6,388
|1,967
|125
|Dent
|9
|9
|4,988
|946
|81
|Douglas
|14
|14
|4,487
|907
|95
|Dunklin
|21
|21
|5,978
|1,857
|81
|Howell
|21
|21
|11,431
|2,766
|213
|Iron
|10
|10
|2,370
|1,078
|60
|Jeffersn
|24
|24
|14,441
|9,360
|477
|Madison
|7
|7
|3,221
|998
|199
|Misisipi
|9
|9
|2,716
|1,025
|37
|NewMdrid
|19
|19
|1,364
|662
|28
|Oregon
|15
|15
|2,896
|816
|48
|Ozark
|11
|11
|3,183
|722
|56
|Pemiscot
|27
|27
|2,985
|1,455
|35
|Perry
|20
|20
|5,574
|1,520
|91
|Phelps
|20
|20
|10,555
|4,508
|285
|Reynolds
|14
|14
|1,892
|594
|32
|Ripley
|8
|8
|3,526
|838
|60
|StFrncoi
|22
|22
|14,042
|7,048
|444
|SteGnviv
|13
|13
|4,251
|2,879
|123
|Scott
|20
|20
|10,896
|3,199
|164
|Shannon
|8
|8
|2,428
|713
|43
|Stoddard
|21
|21
|8,981
|1,683
|130
|Texas
|11
|11
|7,486
|1,626
|126
|Washngtn
|14
|14
|4,942
|2,060
|135
|Wayne
|9
|9
|3,730
|910
|53
|Wright
|10
|10
|5,527
|1,107
|126
|Totals
|462
|462
|190,826
|65,043
|4,148
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:28
