By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the race for U.S. House District 7.

TP PR Long Scholcrft Brixey
Barry 17 17 9,261 2,558 372
Christian 27 19 15,493 5,644 817
Greene 113 71 55,264 38,545 4,006
Jasper 47 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 20 20 10,065 3,184 636
McDonald 13 0 0 0 0
Newton 24 0 0 0 0
Polk 22 22 8,583 2,624 411
Stone 22 22 11,326 2,947 388
Taney 22 22 15,516 4,343 516
Webster 5 5 2,433 852 145
Totals 332 198 127,941 60,697 7,291

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:28