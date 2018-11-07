https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MO-House-7-Cnty-13367211.php
MO-House-7-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the race for U.S. House District 7.
|TP
|PR
|Long
|Scholcrft
|Brixey
|Barry
|17
|17
|9,261
|2,558
|372
|Christian
|27
|19
|15,493
|5,644
|817
|Greene
|113
|71
|55,264
|38,545
|4,006
|Jasper
|47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|20
|20
|10,065
|3,184
|636
|McDonald
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newton
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polk
|22
|22
|8,583
|2,624
|411
|Stone
|22
|22
|11,326
|2,947
|388
|Taney
|22
|22
|15,516
|4,343
|516
|Webster
|5
|5
|2,433
|852
|145
|Totals
|332
|198
|127,941
|60,697
|7,291
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:28
View Comments