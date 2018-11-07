MO-House-7-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the race for U.S. House District 7.

TP PR Long Scholcrft Brixey Barry 17 17 9,261 2,558 372 Christian 27 19 15,493 5,644 817 Greene 113 71 55,264 38,545 4,006 Jasper 47 0 0 0 0 Lawrence 20 20 10,065 3,184 636 McDonald 13 0 0 0 0 Newton 24 0 0 0 0 Polk 22 22 8,583 2,624 411 Stone 22 22 11,326 2,947 388 Taney 22 22 15,516 4,343 516 Webster 5 5 2,433 852 145 Totals 332 198 127,941 60,697 7,291

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:28