MO-Amend-4-BingoRulesChange-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the voting on the Amendment 4 - Remove Bingo Ad Ban Language.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Adair
|11
|11
|4,019
|4,059
|Andrew
|20
|20
|3,356
|3,820
|Atchison
|6
|6
|960
|1,128
|Audrain
|16
|16
|3,880
|4,314
|Barry
|17
|17
|5,453
|6,211
|Barton
|9
|9
|1,776
|3,030
|Bates
|16
|16
|2,951
|3,316
|Benton
|8
|8
|3,926
|4,026
|Bollingr
|9
|9
|2,022
|2,527
|Boone
|71
|71
|39,246
|26,360
|Buchanan
|26
|26
|14,484
|13,934
|Butler
|26
|26
|5,620
|7,478
|Caldwell
|11
|11
|1,669
|1,896
|Callaway
|25
|25
|7,822
|8,379
|Camden
|19
|19
|9,876
|8,988
|CapeGirard
|35
|35
|16,570
|13,956
|Carroll
|13
|13
|1,489
|2,051
|Carter
|7
|7
|800
|1,334
|Cass
|41
|41
|21,676
|19,333
|Cedar
|10
|10
|2,254
|2,903
|Chariton
|13
|13
|1,637
|1,534
|Christian
|27
|27
|16,497
|17,790
|Clark
|7
|7
|1,031
|1,461
|Clay
|80
|80
|51,271
|39,511
|Clinton
|7
|7
|4,159
|4,079
|Cole
|29
|29
|17,057
|14,397
|Cooper
|12
|12
|3,613
|3,079
|Crawford
|8
|8
|3,769
|4,303
|Dade
|9
|9
|1,394
|1,803
|Dallas
|13
|13
|2,873
|3,289
|Daviess
|7
|7
|1,332
|1,509
|DeKalb
|9
|9
|1,648
|1,946
|Dent
|9
|9
|2,365
|3,294
|Douglas
|14
|14
|1,991
|3,295
|Dunklin
|21
|21
|3,189
|4,201
|Franklin
|52
|52
|21,350
|18,718
|Gasconad
|18
|18
|2,889
|3,106
|Gentry
|11
|11
|1,052
|1,369
|Greene
|113
|113
|59,812
|49,567
|Grundy
|10
|10
|1,563
|1,904
|Harrison
|7
|7
|1,248
|1,501
|Henry
|10
|10
|3,919
|4,169
|Hickory
|11
|11
|1,715
|2,152
|Holt
|5
|5
|767
|1,080
|Howard
|8
|8
|1,865
|2,045
|Howell
|21
|21
|5,806
|7,911
|Iron
|10
|10
|1,358
|1,923
|Jackson
|333
|333
|132,792
|109,571
|Jasper
|47
|47
|16,514
|21,640
|Jeffersn
|54
|54
|45,786
|38,666
|Johnson
|11
|11
|9,161
|7,247
|Knox
|7
|7
|577
|851
|LaClede
|15
|15
|5,407
|7,587
|Lafayett
|16
|16
|6,455
|6,301
|Lawrence
|20
|20
|6,111
|7,189
|Lewis
|7
|7
|1,508
|1,774
|Lincoln
|19
|19
|10,058
|10,050
|Linn
|14
|14
|2,115
|2,307
|Livngstn
|11
|11
|2,215
|2,645
|McDonald
|13
|13
|2,327
|3,827
|Macon
|13
|13
|2,643
|3,490
|Madison
|7
|7
|1,843
|2,350
|Maries
|10
|10
|1,666
|2,057
|Marion
|18
|18
|4,809
|5,239
|Mercer
|5
|5
|575
|726
|Miller
|13
|13
|4,354
|4,906
|Misisipi
|9
|9
|1,588
|1,936
|Moniteau
|11
|11
|2,419
|3,178
|Monroe
|9
|9
|1,467
|1,965
|Mntgmery
|10
|10
|2,031
|2,384
|Morgan
|11
|11
|3,533
|3,807
|NewMdrid
|19
|19
|2,414
|2,951
|Newton
|24
|24
|8,308
|13,083
|Nodaway
|18
|18
|3,449
|3,815
|Oregon
|15
|15
|1,415
|2,068
|Osage
|17
|17
|2,733
|2,923
|Ozark
|11
|11
|1,707
|2,044
|Pemiscot
|27
|27
|1,817
|2,293
|Perry
|20
|20
|3,400
|3,279
|Pettis
|31
|31
|7,460
|6,955
|Phelps
|20
|20
|7,760
|6,782
|Pike
|14
|14
|2,578
|3,371
|Platte
|28
|28
|23,468
|18,037
|Polk
|22
|22
|5,125
|6,046
|Pulaski
|9
|9
|5,189
|5,231
|Putnam
|9
|9
|779
|980
|Ralls
|8
|8
|1,864
|2,205
|Randolph
|15
|15
|3,865
|4,611
|Ray
|14
|14
|4,507
|4,417
|Reynolds
|14
|14
|926
|1,392
|Ripley
|8
|8
|1,837
|2,302
|St. Charl
|122
|117
|77,122
|62,389
|St. Clair
|10
|10
|1,712
|2,178
|StFrncoi
|22
|22
|10,101
|10,414
|StL
|657
|586
|204,340
|170,423
|StLCity
|222
|222
|63,281
|42,696
|SteGnviv
|13
|13
|3,769
|3,119
|Saline
|14
|14
|3,857
|3,576
|Schuyler
|5
|5
|703
|783
|Scotland
|8
|8
|695
|769
|Scott
|20
|20
|6,925
|6,715
|Shannon
|8
|8
|1,147
|1,825
|Shelby
|7
|7
|1,025
|1,493
|Stoddard
|21
|21
|4,393
|5,850
|Stone
|22
|22
|6,984
|7,074
|Sullivan
|14
|14
|855
|1,003
|Taney
|22
|22
|9,405
|9,963
|Texas
|11
|11
|4,032
|4,844
|Vernon
|17
|17
|3,000
|3,803
|Warren
|24
|24
|6,809
|6,326
|Washngtn
|14
|14
|2,991
|3,858
|Wayne
|9
|9
|1,797
|2,561
|Webster
|13
|13
|6,200
|7,608
|Worth
|8
|8
|401
|487
|Wright
|10
|10
|2,334
|4,105
|Totals
|3,256
|3,180
|1,149,452
|1,050,319
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:43
