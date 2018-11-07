https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MO-Amend-1-RedistReform-Cnty-13367365.php
MO-Amend-1-RedistReform-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the voting on the Amendment 1 - Revise State Redistricting.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Adair
|11
|11
|5,203
|3,268
|Andrew
|20
|20
|4,037
|3,404
|Atchison
|6
|6
|1,145
|1,018
|Audrain
|16
|16
|4,599
|3,848
|Barry
|17
|17
|6,841
|5,078
|Barton
|9
|9
|1,735
|3,198
|Bates
|16
|16
|3,723
|2,795
|Benton
|8
|8
|4,832
|3,349
|Bollingr
|9
|9
|1,994
|2,652
|Boone
|71
|71
|51,843
|19,284
|Buchanan
|26
|26
|18,536
|10,945
|Butler
|26
|26
|6,839
|6,685
|Caldwell
|11
|11
|2,159
|1,538
|Callaway
|25
|25
|9,313
|7,404
|Camden
|19
|19
|11,621
|7,914
|CapeGirard
|35
|35
|17,069
|14,278
|Carroll
|13
|13
|1,680
|1,965
|Carter
|7
|7
|1,044
|1,208
|Cass
|41
|41
|28,806
|14,121
|Cedar
|10
|10
|2,797
|2,521
|Chariton
|13
|13
|1,507
|1,723
|Christian
|27
|27
|20,725
|14,885
|Clark
|7
|7
|1,444
|1,144
|Clay
|80
|80
|70,396
|24,337
|Clinton
|7
|7
|5,203
|3,264
|Cole
|29
|29
|18,162
|14,506
|Cooper
|12
|12
|3,488
|3,235
|Crawford
|8
|8
|4,216
|4,085
|Dade
|9
|9
|1,696
|1,590
|Dallas
|13
|13
|3,185
|3,141
|Daviess
|7
|7
|1,599
|1,325
|DeKalb
|9
|9
|1,841
|1,872
|Dent
|9
|9
|2,899
|2,948
|Douglas
|14
|14
|2,412
|3,026
|Dunklin
|21
|21
|4,073
|3,530
|Franklin
|52
|52
|22,953
|18,888
|Gasconad
|18
|18
|2,699
|3,510
|Gentry
|11
|11
|1,178
|1,304
|Greene
|113
|113
|75,147
|38,025
|Grundy
|10
|10
|1,677
|1,867
|Harrison
|7
|7
|1,312
|1,470
|Henry
|10
|10
|5,091
|3,332
|Hickory
|11
|11
|1,907
|2,112
|Holt
|5
|5
|828
|1,052
|Howard
|8
|8
|2,127
|1,935
|Howell
|21
|21
|7,351
|6,790
|Iron
|10
|10
|1,837
|1,605
|Jackson
|333
|333
|178,654
|75,582
|Jasper
|47
|47
|20,449
|18,971
|Jeffersn
|54
|54
|52,850
|35,154
|Johnson
|11
|11
|9,770
|7,075
|Knox
|7
|7
|730
|779
|LaClede
|15
|15
|6,674
|6,597
|Lafayett
|16
|16
|8,093
|5,058
|Lawrence
|20
|20
|7,523
|6,227
|Lewis
|7
|7
|1,915
|1,487
|Lincoln
|19
|19
|11,912
|8,981
|Linn
|14
|14
|2,465
|2,074
|Livngstn
|11
|11
|2,602
|2,431
|McDonald
|13
|13
|3,140
|3,273
|Macon
|13
|13
|2,881
|3,484
|Madison
|7
|7
|2,220
|2,065
|Maries
|10
|10
|1,800
|2,038
|Marion
|18
|18
|5,923
|4,545
|Mercer
|5
|5
|586
|752
|Miller
|13
|13
|4,804
|4,744
|Misisipi
|9
|9
|2,008
|1,673
|Moniteau
|11
|11
|2,543
|3,073
|Monroe
|9
|9
|1,754
|1,786
|Mntgmery
|10
|10
|2,291
|2,282
|Morgan
|11
|11
|4,128
|3,481
|NewMdrid
|19
|19
|2,702
|2,775
|Newton
|24
|24
|10,753
|11,400
|Nodaway
|18
|18
|4,089
|3,447
|Oregon
|15
|15
|2,010
|1,631
|Osage
|17
|17
|2,236
|3,562
|Ozark
|11
|11
|2,136
|1,759
|Pemiscot
|27
|27
|2,000
|1,811
|Perry
|20
|20
|3,696
|3,263
|Pettis
|31
|31
|8,544
|6,229
|Phelps
|20
|20
|8,342
|6,021
|Pike
|14
|14
|3,270
|2,818
|Platte
|28
|28
|31,353
|12,085
|Polk
|22
|22
|5,933
|5,071
|Pulaski
|9
|9
|5,905
|4,738
|Putnam
|9
|9
|845
|976
|Ralls
|8
|8
|2,222
|2,019
|Randolph
|15
|15
|4,633
|4,048
|Ray
|14
|14
|5,927
|3,301
|Reynolds
|14
|14
|1,221
|1,205
|Ripley
|8
|8
|2,254
|2,052
|St. Charl
|122
|117
|92,394
|54,655
|St. Clair
|10
|10
|2,176
|1,847
|StFrncoi
|22
|22
|14,158
|7,524
|StL
|657
|586
|239,328
|147,824
|StLCity
|222
|222
|88,961
|22,222
|SteGnviv
|13
|13
|4,409
|2,746
|Saline
|14
|14
|4,467
|3,205
|Schuyler
|5
|5
|738
|808
|Scotland
|8
|8
|715
|827
|Scott
|20
|20
|6,493
|7,460
|Shannon
|8
|8
|1,645
|1,432
|Shelby
|7
|7
|1,209
|1,399
|Stoddard
|21
|21
|5,045
|5,496
|Stone
|22
|22
|8,873
|5,602
|Sullivan
|14
|14
|946
|967
|Taney
|22
|22
|12,012
|7,946
|Texas
|11
|11
|4,576
|4,556
|Vernon
|17
|17
|3,566
|3,413
|Warren
|24
|24
|7,560
|6,112
|Washngtn
|14
|14
|3,900
|3,215
|Wayne
|9
|9
|2,233
|2,289
|Webster
|13
|13
|8,040
|6,185
|Worth
|8
|8
|387
|509
|Wright
|10
|10
|3,014
|3,668
|Totals
|3,256
|3,180
|1,417,400
|868,704
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:43
